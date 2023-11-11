Intellicheck, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NYSE:IDN)

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Intellicheck in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 18.04%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IDN. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Intellicheck from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intellicheck in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

Intellicheck stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.71. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Featured Articles

