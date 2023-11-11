Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF (NYSEARCA:PBS – Free Report) by 52.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 1.13% of Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $646,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF by 77.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter.

PBS stock opened at $35.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco Next Gen Media and Gaming ETF has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $40.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.88.

PowerShares Dynamic Media Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Media Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

