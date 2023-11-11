Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Up 189.9% in October

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a growth of 189.9% from the October 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,105,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,052,000 after buying an additional 116,130 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 19,292 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

IQI opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $10.38.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

