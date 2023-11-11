Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decrease of 50.7% from the October 15th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 192,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melone Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 181,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance

VGM stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0342 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

