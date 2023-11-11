Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.80.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Free Report) by 601.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.
