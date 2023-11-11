Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 18th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 10.46%. On average, analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.80.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.34%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 218.19%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Free Report) by 601.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.