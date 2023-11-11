iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.53

iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.53 and traded as low as $30.70. iPath Series B Carbon ETN shares last traded at $31.45, with a volume of 1,213 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iPath Series B Carbon ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 92,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 3.14% of iPath Series B Carbon ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

