Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Iteris from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Iteris Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $4.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.92 million, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32. Iteris has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.76 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Iteris will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Iteris by 211.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,016 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Iteris in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iteris by 307.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 450,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iteris by 109.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 429,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Iteris by 333.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 355,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 273,698 shares during the period. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

