Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH) Insider Gilad Myerson Buys 96 Shares

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) insider Gilad Myerson bought 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 157 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of £150.72 ($186.05).

Ithaca Energy Price Performance

Shares of Ithaca Energy stock opened at GBX 160.20 ($1.98) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 165.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 158.01. Ithaca Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 133.60 ($1.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 246.44 ($3.04). The firm has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -534.00.

Get Ithaca Energy alerts:

Ithaca Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.33%. Ithaca Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14,000.00%.

About Ithaca Energy

Ithaca Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the North Sea. The company own a portfolio of assets located in Northern and Central North Sea, Moray Firth, and West of Shetland area of the UKCS. Ithaca Energy plc was formerly known as Delek North Sea Limited and changed its name to Ithaca Energy plc in October 2022.

Featured Articles

