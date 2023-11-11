Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives $6.37 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.37.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JSPR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Capital One Financial began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $3.80. The company has a market cap of $76.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,919,000. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,771,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,145,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 4,274,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,102,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,913 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic agents for diseases, such as chronic spontaneous urticaria, lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndrome, and novel conditioning regimens for stem cell transplantation and ex-vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside of the body prior to transplantation.

