Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.72

Shares of Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.72 and traded as low as $17.52. Jeffersonville Bancorp shares last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 2,205 shares.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.16.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

