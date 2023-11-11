JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) PT Raised to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

JELD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.55.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on JELD

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

NYSE:JELD opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.31. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 18.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 32.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 23,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the third quarter worth about $875,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 178.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 43,037 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JELD-WEN

(Get Free Report)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.