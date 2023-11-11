Jerash Holdings (US) (JRSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.74 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 0.86%.

Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 million, a PE ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 0.98. Jerash Holdings has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 49.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,307 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) during the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 23.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

