JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $657.29

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $657.29 and traded as low as $646.00. JG Boswell shares last traded at $646.00, with a volume of 8 shares traded.
JG Boswell Price Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $641.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $657.29.
JG Boswell Company Profile
JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.
