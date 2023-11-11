JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $657.29

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $657.29 and traded as low as $646.00. JG Boswell shares last traded at $646.00, with a volume of 8 shares traded.

JG Boswell Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $641.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $657.29.

JG Boswell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JG Boswell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JG Boswell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.