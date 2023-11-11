Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.51. Johnson Outdoors has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $71.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Outdoors

In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $54,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,106.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 305.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,017.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.