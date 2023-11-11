Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2023

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUTGet Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of JOUT stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.51. Johnson Outdoors has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $71.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Outdoors

In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $54,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,106.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 305.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,017.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.