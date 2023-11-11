Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Shares of JOUT stock opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.51. Johnson Outdoors has a 1-year low of $47.00 and a 1-year high of $71.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.
In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $54,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,473,106.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
