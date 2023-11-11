Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $222.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.50.
Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.4 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.
