JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) to “Neutral”

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

MAKSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 260 ($3.21) to GBX 270 ($3.33) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 235 ($2.90) to GBX 260 ($3.21) in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.83.

Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $6.18.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Food on the Move' products.

