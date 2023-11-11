Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $34.53.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $149,623.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.93, for a total transaction of $149,623.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 879,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,682,511.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $26,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,924 shares of company stock worth $1,089,486. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after buying an additional 463,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,586,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,114,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 98,625.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,598,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,337,000 after purchasing an additional 23,574,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,412,994 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,361,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,633,000 after purchasing an additional 609,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

