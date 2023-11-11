Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.52

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.52 and traded as low as $3.12. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 90,803 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNDI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kandi Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Kandi Technologies Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $246.60 million, a P/E ratio of -62.39 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 821.9% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 193,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 172,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 148.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 71,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers also off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts.

