Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.29

Shares of Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.29 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.55 ($0.03), with a volume of 195,000 shares traded.

Karelian Diamond Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.29. The stock has a market cap of £2.68 million, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.25.

About Karelian Diamond Resources

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

