KeyCorp Weighs in on Myers Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Myers Industries in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Myers Industries’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Myers Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Myers Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

MYE opened at $16.72 on Friday. Myers Industries has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $615.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myers Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 5.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Myers Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 39,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Myers Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Myers Industries by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Myers Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myers Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 40.30%.

About Myers Industries

(Get Free Report)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.