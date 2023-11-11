KeyCorp Weighs in on Vacasa, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vacasa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will earn ($6.89) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($4.47). The consensus estimate for Vacasa’s current full-year earnings is ($5.47) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vacasa’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $304.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.61 million. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 70.50%.

VCSA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of VCSA stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. Vacasa has a 52-week low of $6.86 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $173.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCSA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 479,197.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,174,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,420,000 after purchasing an additional 170,139,098 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vacasa by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,702,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,716,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267,139 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vacasa by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,109 shares during the last quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vacasa by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Adams Street Partners LLC now owns 18,764,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vacasa by 1,851.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,160 shares of company stock valued at $194,456. 46.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

