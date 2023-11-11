Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $168.19

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$168.19 and traded as low as C$149.00. Kinaxis shares last traded at C$149.82, with a volume of 143,343 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on KXS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$148.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$168.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 356.71, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$142.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$140.73 million. Kinaxis had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 3.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.8882412 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

