Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.10

Shares of Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.10 ($0.06) and traded as low as GBX 4.83 ($0.06). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 5 ($0.06), with a volume of 1,205,082 shares traded.

Kromek Group Trading Down 2.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £30.01 million, a PE ratio of -500.00 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22.

About Kromek Group

(Get Free Report)

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection components and devices for the medical imaging, civil nuclear, CBRNe security, and safety screening markets. The company's products provide high resolution information on material composition and structure that are used in various applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kromek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kromek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.