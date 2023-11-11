KT (NYSE:KT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KT. Morgan Stanley raised KT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get KT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KT

KT Trading Down 0.4 %

KT stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.73. KT has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 4.73%. Analysts predict that KT will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of KT

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in KT by 57.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 189,661 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in KT by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in KT by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 45,023 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in KT by 19.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in KT by 259.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 308,849 shares during the period. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KT

(Get Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.