KT (NYSE:KT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KT. Morgan Stanley raised KT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.
KT Trading Down 0.4 %
KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter. KT had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 4.73%. Analysts predict that KT will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of KT
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in KT by 57.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after buying an additional 189,661 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in KT by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in KT by 27.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 45,023 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in KT by 19.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in KT by 259.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 308,849 shares during the period. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About KT
KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.
