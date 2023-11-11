Lancashire (LON:LRE) PT Raised to GBX 800 at Berenberg Bank

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 770 ($9.50) to GBX 800 ($9.88) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lancashire to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.27) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 717.50 ($8.86).

Shares of LON:LRE opened at GBX 654 ($8.07) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 582.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 587.97. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 502.87 ($6.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 672.50 ($8.30). The company has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,520.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 405.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

