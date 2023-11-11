Li-Cycle (LICY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 million. On average, analysts expect Li-Cycle to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle Trading Down 6.3 %

NYSE:LICY opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $6.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LICY shares. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen cut shares of Li-Cycle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LICY

Li-Cycle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.