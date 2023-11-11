Lifeway Foods (LWAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 13th. Analysts expect Lifeway Foods to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $39.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.43%. On average, analysts expect Lifeway Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lifeway Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ LWAY opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.99 million, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.49. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LWAY. Noble Financial downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Lifeway Foods

In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $118,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,336,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,134,866.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,526 shares of company stock valued at $427,838. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lifeway Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lifeway Foods by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Lifeway Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Lifeway Foods by 14.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

Further Reading

