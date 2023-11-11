Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Trading Up 7% Following Earnings Beat

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $84.12 and last traded at $83.57. Approximately 242,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 542,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.07.

The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.92 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 13.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNW. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.73.

In other Light & Wonder news, Director Maria T. Vullo sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $160,742.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 223,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after buying an additional 34,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Light & Wonder by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,884,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,150,000 after acquiring an additional 17,268 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.61.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to gaming operators.

