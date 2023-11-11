LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Short Interest Down 66.8% in October

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the October 15th total of 78,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.77 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 72.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in LightInTheBox by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 12,351 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in LightInTheBox by 28.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

