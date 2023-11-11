LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) Short Interest Down 66.8% in October

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the October 15th total of 78,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
LightInTheBox Stock Performance
LightInTheBox stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $1.88.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $191.77 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 72.87%.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
