Linamar Co. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $8.55 Per Share (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Free Report) – Raymond James lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Linamar in a research report issued on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.42. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Linamar’s current full-year earnings is $10.17 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Linamar’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

LNR has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$96.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price target on Linamar from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Linamar from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$83.20.

Linamar Stock Performance

TSE LNR opened at C$58.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$64.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.72. Linamar has a 52-week low of C$58.00 and a 52-week high of C$78.89.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.24 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. Linamar had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.00%.

Linamar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

