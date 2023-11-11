Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.10. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lipocine by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,395,000. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

