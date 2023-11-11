Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Stock Up 5.5 %
NASDAQ:LPCN opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.10. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $10.33.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Lipocine
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
