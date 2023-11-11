Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services Trading Up 2.1 %

Insider Activity at Liquidity Services

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.50. Liquidity Services has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $20.83.

In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 61,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $1,112,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,390,482 shares in the company, valued at $98,052,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liquidity Services news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 61,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $1,112,445.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,390,482 shares in the company, valued at $98,052,867.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 14,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $263,374.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,046.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,588 shares of company stock worth $3,783,960. 30.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 65.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 36,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 25.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 193.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at $2,815,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.