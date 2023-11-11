Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $772.08

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 772.08 ($9.53) and traded as low as GBX 680 ($8.39). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 684 ($8.44), with a volume of 14,802 shares trading hands.

Lok’nStore Group Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.60. The stock has a market cap of £224.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,275.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 690.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 772.08.

Lok’nStore Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.25 ($0.16) per share. This is a boost from Lok’nStore Group’s previous dividend of $5.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lok’nStore Group’s payout ratio is currently 11,875.00%.

Insider Transactions at Lok’nStore Group

Lok’nStore Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Ray Davies sold 30,000 shares of Lok'nStore Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 673 ($8.31), for a total transaction of £201,900 ($249,228.49). Also, insider Simon Thomas sold 7,806 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 732 ($9.04), for a total transaction of £57,139.92 ($70,534.40). 29.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lok'nStore Group Plc engages in the development and operation of self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers household storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other life events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with mini-warehousing, pallet storage, archives and documents, holding stocks, boxes, office spaces, and eBayers and online retailers; and provides insurance services.

Further Reading

