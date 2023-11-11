LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,422 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.09% of LSI Industries worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYTS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after buying an additional 10,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LSI Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $353.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.05.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. LSI Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $123.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LYTS

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $71,580.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 5,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $92,889.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 4,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $71,580.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,820 shares in the company, valued at $763,207.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,020 shares of company stock worth $949,419 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LSI Industries

(Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.