Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.42 and traded as low as C$0.33. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 31,945 shares traded.
Lucara Diamond Stock Down 1.4 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.42. The company has a market cap of C$157.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lucara Diamond had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of C$55.21 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lucara Diamond Corp. will post 0.1616162 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lucara Diamond Company Profile
Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana; and operates Clara Platform, a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.
