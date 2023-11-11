Lucid Diagnostics (LUCD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 13th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 7,873.64% and a negative return on equity of 371.88%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Lucid Diagnostics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lucid Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44. Lucid Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LUCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $35,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 39.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 14.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $55,000. 4.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test.

