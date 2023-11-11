Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Price Up 5.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $13.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Lyft traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.65. Approximately 3,511,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 16,981,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LYFT. Susquehanna raised their target price on Lyft from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lyft from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Lyft from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

In related news, Director Prashant Aggarwal purchased 96,900 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,946.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 971,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,921.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Prashant Aggarwal bought 96,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $1,001,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 971,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,921.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 20,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $227,598.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,437,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,644,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,733 shares of company stock valued at $486,348 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 129.0% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 179.74% and a negative net margin of 20.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

