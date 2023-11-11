Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance
Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.41. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 83.33% and a return on equity of 133.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
