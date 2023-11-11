Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Marqeta in a report released on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for Marqeta’s current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Marqeta’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $231.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.90 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 27.45% and a negative return on equity of 11.94%.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MQ. BTIG Research lowered shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

View Our Latest Report on Marqeta

Marqeta Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $5.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.28. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $7.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Judson C. Linville bought 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $199,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,650 shares in the company, valued at $460,889. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 115.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,762,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531,356 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. JCSD Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 10,500.0% in the first quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 33.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 191,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 47,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

(Get Free Report)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.