Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.37

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.37 and traded as low as $5.48. Materialise shares last traded at $5.58, with a volume of 223,106 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Get Materialise alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Materialise

Materialise Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.61 million, a P/E ratio of 111.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 176.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 231.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Materialise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Materialise

(Get Free Report)

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.