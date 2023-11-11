Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $80.06

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.06 and traded as low as $76.43. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $77.36, with a volume of 3,623,995 shares changing hands.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average is $80.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 360,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,779,000 after purchasing an additional 48,885 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,961 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,952,000.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

