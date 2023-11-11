Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.31

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as high as C$0.36. Mawson Gold shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 259,009 shares trading hands.

Mawson Gold Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a market cap of C$99.02 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 13.85 and a current ratio of 5.79.

Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Mawson Gold

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 8 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

