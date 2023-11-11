MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.40

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.40 and traded as low as $7.67. MediWound shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 3,874 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on MDWD shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MediWound from $63.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of MediWound from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.03.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.51. MediWound had a negative net margin of 55.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.45%. The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MediWound Ltd. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWD. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in MediWound by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 100,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at $1,998,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its position in MediWound by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 111,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MediWound by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

