MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Stake Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $71,000.

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0428 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

