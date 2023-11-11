MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Stake Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $71,000.
MFS Charter Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07.
MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend
MFS Charter Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
