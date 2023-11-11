MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,863,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 464,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,056,431 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,697 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 706,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 152,721 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 389,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 37,350 shares during the period.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MFM opened at $4.70 on Friday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $5.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.95.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

