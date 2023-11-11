MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on MGE Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $71.59 on Friday. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $83.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.12.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 434 shares of MGE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,480.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,498.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,093,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $833,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,431,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,910,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,042,000 after buying an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

