Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.78

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.78 and last traded at $74.32, with a volume of 2101326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.75.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.97. The stock has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -8.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at $50,530,452.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total value of $508,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 695,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,530,452.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $1,097,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,600,570.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,390 shares of company stock worth $11,831,013. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,311,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.