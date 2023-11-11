Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Microsaic Systems plc (LON:MSYS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Microsaic Systems shares last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Microsaic Systems Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £445,200.00, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.53, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.02.

Microsaic Systems Company Profile

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom, Japan, the United States, Europe, China, South Korea, and internationally. It develops and markets in-field screening solution for real-time monitoring used in various markets, such as water, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, academia, and food and beverage.

