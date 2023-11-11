MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $5.94 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $691.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MiMedx Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

