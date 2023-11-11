Morgan Stanley Increases American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target to $67.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.71.

NYSE AIG opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. American International Group has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIG. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,502,884 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,075,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 692,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,942,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 74.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

